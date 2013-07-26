Here's What 'The Avengers' Sequel Will Be About

At San Diego Comic-Con, fans received a taste of what to expect in the anticipated “Avengers” sequel when director Joss Whedon presented the name of the next film: “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”



Fans initially thought the film would follow the “Age of Ultron” comic series that came out earlier this year.

The comic is pretty dark.

Spoilers:

Tony Stark becomes part cyborg, Captain America loses an eye, and near the end most of the Avengers perish to a menacing, homicidal robot named Ultron.

Shortly after the announcement, Whedon spoke with Marvel to drive home that “Avengers: Age of Ultron” won’t be a direct adaptation of the comic.

“A lot of people, because we called it ‘Age of Ultron,’ and there was a book ‘Age of Ultron’ just recently, assumed that was the storyline we’re doing, which is not the case,” says Whedon. “We’re doing our own version of the origin story of Ultron.”

Henry ‘Hank’ Pym will be featured in the Avengers’ sequel follow-up ‘Ant-Man.’

Whedon also confirmed that one fan favourite Hank Pym the creator of the Avengers’ main foe won’t be in the sequel. Instead, Pym will have his own role in “Ant-Man,” the film following the next Avengers movie.

“We’re sort of crafting our own version of it where his origin comes more directly from the Avengers we already know about.”

Whedon adds that the sequel will also be a bit darker, though we’re sure it won’t be Ultron comics dark.

In addition, Whedon says “Age of Ultron” will be globally-spanning with shooting taking place in London early of next year.

This isn’t a surprise considering the added boost that the foreign box office can have on a film.

Since Pym won’t be in the film, speculation has been that Tony Stark will be the creator of Ultron.

Could be possible.

Whedon revealed in the video interview that when the sequel title appeared on screen at Comic-Con it showed Tony Stark’s “Iron Man” mask clash with that of Ultron’s.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” opens in theatres May 1, 2015.

