Marvel Had The Best Response To 'The Avengers' Sequel Trailer Leak

Wednesday evening, “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” teaser trailer leaked nearly a week ahead of its scheduled Oct. 28 release on ABC.

In response, Marvel tweeted a simple, brilliant quip blaming fictional terrorist organisation Hydra.

Dammit, Hydra.

— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 22, 2014

The company then topped that response by ultimately deciding to release the trailer for all to see.

That was immediately followed by the official teaser poster for the film.

It’s a smart move by Marvel and parent company Disney.

Normally, they will the pull a leak and call it a day. We’ve seen that when the end-credits sequence for “Guardians of the Galaxy” found its way online right before the film’s release in August. Otherwise, you’re usually hard pressed to find a leak from the studio.

This time was a little different. Instead of trying to shy away from the leak, the company totally embraced it.

Marvel knew the trailer was circulating fast. They also know this is arguably going to be the biggest film of 2015 (other than Disney’s other movie, “Star Wars”).

Give the fans what they want.

If you don’t, they will just find another way to watch. And Disney and Marvel don’t need GIFs and screengrabs of a blurry leaked trailer circulating around the internet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.