The 'Avengers' Sequel Will Have A Big Tie-In With 'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D' TV Show

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. executive producer Jed Whedon confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that there will be a tie-in to Avengers: Age of Ultron at some point during Season 2.

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise, since Season 1 featured several connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including two appearances by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and tie-ins to Thor: The Dark World and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Here’s what Jed Whedon had to say in a statement.

“You should expect something. The Avengers is the big tent that all the franchises play under. Obviously, we’re included in that.”

No specific details were given for how the show would cross over with Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, it won’t have nearly as big an impact as Captain America: The Winter Soldier had on the show, where the agency S.H.I.E.L.D. was decimated from the inside by Hydra, forcing Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his team to work underground. Here’s what executive producer Maurissa Tancharoen had to say.

“I don’t think any movie has the potential to impact us in the way that Captain America 2 did, but there will be connections.”

Since Avengers: Age of Ultron hits theatres on May 1, 2015, it seems likely that the Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. crossover would happen on or near the Season 2 finale. How do you think the show and the movie sequel will cross over? Chime in with your thoughts below.

Avengers: Age of Ultron comes to theatres May 1st, 2015 and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Cobie Smulders, Jeremy Renner. The film is directed by Joss Whedon.

