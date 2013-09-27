Watch The Teaser Trailer For 'Avengers' Sequel 'Age Of Ultron' That Debuted At Comic-Con

When the title to the “Avengers” sequel (“Age of Ultron”) was announced this summer at San Diego Comic-Con, audience members got to witness a cool flashy teaser trailer presented by director Joss Whedon.

If you were wondering what it looked like, someone finally uploaded a low-resolution version of the event online yesterday months after event.

Today, Marvel Studios released a high quality version of the teaser for all to see.

It gives us a little teaser that the Avengers crew may need some nudging to work together again. It’s great because you can hear everyone’s reactions to the announcement.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” opens in theatres May 1, 2015.

