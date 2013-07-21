Here's What The Next 'Avengers' Movie Will Be Called

How do you try and top the news of a new Batman/Superman movie?



“Avengers” director Joss Whedon took the stage at Marvel’s Comic-Con panel to reveal the name and direction of “The Avengers 2.”

Whedon announced the plot for the 2015 film will follow the “Age of Ultron” comic series.

The full title for the movie will be “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Check out the official logo below. Note how Disney and Marvel dropped “Marvel’s” and “The” from the title.

The “Age of Ultron” is a limited comic series from this year revolving around a New York in ruins dominated by artificial intelligence robot Ultron. The comics join Spider-Man, Wolverine, and the Fantastic Four with The Avengers group.

Earlier at Comic-Con Vin Diesel hinted that his appearance in a future Marvel film was all but sealed.

Diesel said to expect “some very big news” at the end of the month.

In June, Disney and Marvel announced Robert Downey Jr. will return for both “Avengers 2” and “Avengers 3.”

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” comes to theatres May 1, 2015.

