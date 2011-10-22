Guess Which Major Upcoming Movie Was Shot (In Part) With An iPhone

Months before Apple started boasting about its new iPhone 4S camera, the cinematographer for the upcoming Avengers movie says he shot a few scenes using the iPhone 4.



In fact, if you’ve seen the recent trailer, you’ve seen a few iPhone shots.

The movie’s cinematographer Seamus McGarvey told IFTN in an interview. Thanks to Gizmodo for finding this great nugget:

The beauty of photography or cinema is that you make every choice based on the content at hand. On The Avengers, I did a couple of shots on the iPhone and they are in the movie. In fact, they are in the trailer!

We can’t tell which shots are iPhone shots, but maybe you can help us out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.