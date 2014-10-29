Here's The 'Avengers 3' Teaser Trailer That Made Fans Go Wild At Marvel's Press Event

Marvel Studios unveiled the release dates for nine movies at a press event in Hollywood Tuesday.

The announcement that sent fans into a tailspin was the reveal of “The Avengers 3,” which will be split into two parts. Marvel announced the movie with a teaser trailer which has surfaced online.

The trailer revisits a lot of footage from previous Marvel movies we’re familiar with, including narration from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Odin (Anthony Hopkins), and Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) before culminating on a shot of future villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) showing off the Infinity Gauntlet.

We’re surprised the usual Marvel suits weren’t on hand to prevent any video footage from leaking online.

“The Avengers: Infinity War” parts one and two will be in theatres May 4, 2018 and May 3, 2019, respectively.

We don’t expect this to stay online long.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.