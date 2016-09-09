The villain of the next 'Avengers' movie looks far less menacing when you see how he looks behind the scenes

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Robert Downey Jr. won’t be smiling for long next to Josh Brolin, who plays the next big Avengers villain.

Filming will be underway for the next “Avengers” movie soon and the directors of the movie are already sharing a look behind the scenes.

Anthony and Joe Russo shared a rehearsal photo with Josh Brolin who will be starring as the Avengers main foe, Thanos. Known as the Mad Titan, he’s the one going after all of the power stones spread across the Marvel movies. We first saw him teased in 2012’s “Avengers” and finally got a good look at him in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

If you don’t remember, here’s how he looks:

But off-screen, when he’s in rehearsal with the Russos, the villain looks a little less threatening:



Yup. That’s Brolin in a purple motion-capture suit. It’s pretty much what it sounds like. The suit is used to capture all of the actor’s motion while acting when transforming him into the Mad Titan on screen with visual effects.

Here’s a closer look:

Marvel/Anthony and Joe Russo, Facebook Director Joe Russo with Josh Brolin rehearsing for ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

So when Thanos is raining down all sorts of terror on the Avengers in 2018, remember what he actually looks like.

