This man drew incredible images of Marvel superheroes on an Etch A Sketch

Christoph Brown has a very unique skill set — he is really, really good at drawing via Etch A Sketch. Calling himself The Amazing Etch Man, his YouTube channel is full of sporadically-posted videos stretching back eight years — with subjects ranging from Taylor Swift to Stephen Colbert.

The latest video Brown posted was in July, and its subject is the action heroes that dominate the box office every year — The Avengers.

If you’ve never seen Brown (or any other Etch A Sketch artist) work before, it’s a lot of fun — especially if you’re like me and struggle to depict the most basic geometric shapes on an Etch-A-Sketch.

Check out a few of them below.

It almost feels like Iron Man is about to fire off his repulsor beam in this shot.

Simple lines add detail to Captain America’s costume and shield.

His Thor even has chaotic-looking lightning coming off the hammer, Mjolnir.

If you want to see Brown etching these characters in real time, check out a time-lapse below. You can also find Brown on the web over at his site, Etch U Productions.

