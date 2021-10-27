‘Avengers: Endgame’ producer says Marvel Studios was worried that a scene with all female superheroes would be considered ‘pandering’

Gwyneth Paltrow, Tessa Thompson, Elizabeth Olsen, Brie Larson, and Pom Klementieff in ‘Avengers Endgame.’ Marvel Studios / Disney

A producer of “Avengers Endgame” said that the female heroes scene was almost removed.

Trinh Tran said in “The Story of Marvel Studios” that there was a worry the scene would be “pandering.”

She explained that scenes were added to make the gathering of MCU’s female heroes seem more natural.

A producer for “Avengers Endgame” revealed she had to fight to keep a scene in which all the female heroes team up together because Marvel Studios worried it might come across as “pandering.”

In “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe” producer Trinh Tran explained that there were always plans to “really showcase and empower the women” in “Endgame” but test audiences were not too keen on the first version of the scene.

“When we started screen-testing it, there was a little concern for ‘Does it come off [as] pandering?’ Are we going to get people saying, ‘Oh you’re just putting that scene in there just to put the scene in there. Does it actually have a story to tell with the rest of the narrative?'” Tran said in the behind-the-scenes book, written by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry.

“That was always a concern in the back of our heads,” she continued.

At the time, Brie Larson was the only female hero to lead her own MCU film. Marvel Studios

However, Tran said that she was adamant about the scene making it into the movie, so they took additional shots of the female heroes in smaller groups to make the larger gathering seem more natural.

In the final cut of the 2019 blockbuster movie, the majority of the female heroes – including Okoye (Danai Gurira), Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) – can be seen gathering together during the Battle of Earth to help Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) get the Iron Gauntlet away from Thanos.

The shot appeared to be a callback to a similar scene in “Avengers: Infinity War” where Okoye, Scarlet Witch, and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) fought together against Thanos’ army.

However, fans and critics still argued that the scene ultimately felt hollow because some of the women were not given any lines in the movie and there had only been one woman-led movie in the first 22 MCU movies.

Many revelations about the creation of “Endgame” have come out of “The Story of Marvel Studios” since it was released on October 19. Codirector Joe Russo said Marvel boss Kevin Feige initially wanted to kill all of the original six Avengers in the film. The Russo brothers also revealed that Robert Downey Jr. crying after hearing the fate of Tony Stark.