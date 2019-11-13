Disney released a deleted 'Avengers: Endgame' scene between Tony Stark and his grown daughter that will hit you in the feels all over again

Disney Tony Stark wakes up in a place referred to as the Way Station in a deleted ‘Avengers: Endgame’ scene available on Disney Plus.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Endgame.”

When Disney Plus launched on Tuesday, fans quickly spotted a new deleted scene on the streaming service.

The scene features Katherine Langford (“13 Reasons Why”), who was cast as an older version of Tony’s daughter in the film.

The scene, which can be watched with or without commentary, shows Tony making peace with his daughter before his untimely death.

The directors Anthony and Joe Russo said the scene was cut because it felt like “Endgame” was starting to have too many endings and because viewers might not have as much of an emotional connection to this version of Morgan they have only just met.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Disney’s not done releasing deleted scenes for “Avengers: Endgame” yet.

When Disney’s streaming service, Disney Plus, launched on Tuesday, fans were excited to discover a new deleted scene featuring Tony Stark and his daughter, Morgan, all grown up.

The scene features Katherine Langford (“13 Reasons Why”), who was supposed to appear as an adult version of Tony and Pepper Potts’ daughter, in a dreamlike sequence.

Disney released the two-minute scene with and without commentary from the directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

What happens



Disney You can watch the scene with or without commentary if you’re on an app.

After Tony snaps his fingers while wearing the Iron Gauntlet, he’s transported to a mysterious place. As he tries to gather what’s going on, he hears a voice call out to him.

Tony turns around to see a grown-up version of Morgan, played by Langford. Tony quickly realises the young woman is his daughter.

“I guess it worked,” Tony tells his daughter.

“Yeah, it worked for me. I got to live, grow up. For you, I can’t answer,” she responds, ominously.

Disney Fans had been guessing about Katherine Langford’s role for months.

Morgan, of course, is referring to Tony’s impending death. The force of using the gauntlet is too much for a human to survive.

Tony grapples with his decision and tells Morgan he thinks he may have made a mistake. She tells him that he’s proud of him and sad, but that someone had to make that decision.

“I’m happy we had the time that we did and that you were there for me until you couldn’t be,” Morgan tells her dad.

“If you’re happy, I’m happy,” Tony says.

The two part, as Tony kisses his daughter and whispers “I love you 3,000” in her ear.

Why Tony sees a grown-up version of his daughter



Marvel Studios Tony needs to be sure he made the right decision.

The Russo brothers said they sent Tony there for him to reconcile something that was unresolved in his life and come to peace with the decision he just made by sacrificing his life for everyone else.

“This is originally what happened after Tony snapped his fingers,” Joe Russo said. “We sent him to what we would call the Way Station to mirror what had happened to Thanos with his daughter in ‘Infinity War.'”

The powers of the Infinity Stones are pretty limitless and are able to show him an older version of his daughter from the future to let him know it’s OK to move on.

Why it was cut



Marvel/Disney Tony has a very cathartic moment with Pepper Potts right after the snap and then gets to deliver his eulogy to his family.

The Russos said this part ultimately felt like it took away from the emotional impact of the rest of the scene and made the film feel like it was never-ending.

“When we put this in the film, we felt like it ground the movie to a halt, and he does something similar in the next sequence when he gives his own eulogy,” Joe Russo said of the decision to leave the scene on the cutting-room floor.

At this point, he said, it felt like “Endgame” was starting to have too many endings.

“When you have too many sequences in a row, you can dilute the value of each one of them,” Joe Russo said.

“Because this adult version of Morgan was never in the film, as we would watch it in post, we started to feel like we didn’t have a lot of emotional connection,” Anthony Russo added. “Even though this is a wonderful actor, we didn’t have a lot of emotional connection to the character because we had never seen her before.”

Why it’s better that way

Disney/Marvel The movie may have overplayed the ‘I love you 3,000’ line if the scene of Tony with Morgan from the future was included.

If Tony had that experience after snapping his fingers, then we could presume that anytime someone uses the gauntlet they have a similar experience.

It means that Bruce Banner also would have had a similar experience after he snapped his fingers to bring everyone back, and that Thanos would have had another otherworldly experience after snapping everyone away at the end of “Infinity War.”

That makes things a bit more complicated and muddled.

And the scene ending with Tony whispering “I love you 3,000” into Morgan’s ear probably would have taken away from the emotional punch of Tony’s message to his young daughter and Pepper in one of the following scenes.

You can watch both versions of the scene on Disney Plus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.