Marvel's next big movie is pitting the Avengers against each other -- here's who will fight on each side

Marvel Remember when these guys all fought as one happy bunch? Those days are about to be over.

One of next year’s biggest movies will be Marvel’s next big film, “Captain America: Civil War.”

We don’t know much about it yet, other than it will be based off the popular 2006 comic series of the same name.

“Civil War” pits Captain America and Iron Man against each other after the government puts in place a piece of legislation which would require every superhero to register and reveal their identity to the government.

Unsurprisingly, Captain America and a number of other heroes are not on board with this in the comic series.

The big reveal of the film will be seeing which superheroes align with Iron Man vs. Captain America.

We really haven’t had a good idea until now.

Wednesday, a bunch of reported concept art from the film appeared online from YouTube user Mr Sunday Movies. The images show off what appear to be Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and many of the other Avengers superheroes.

It looks like they’re the real deal as Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner started sharing the images on social media.

The images are rather revealing as they show off what superheroes will reportedly side with each hero in the big civil war.

While some of them aren’t really surprising (Tony Stark’s friend Rhodey/War Machine can be seen on his side), it is kind of shocking to see best pals Hawkeye and Black Widow split between heroes.

Also who would have thought Black Widow would have ended up on team Iron Man after having such a large role in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”?

Here are the superheroes who will be on each team, at least according to the concept art.

Team Iron Man Team Captain America Iron Man Captain America War Machine Falcon Black Widow Hawkeye Vision Ant-Man Black Panther Sharon Carter Bucky Barnes

Curiously, a few superheroes are left out of the above concept art including Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and the Hulk.

There’s also a big question mark over where Spider-Man’s allegiance will fall in the new film as well. He has a very crucial part in the comic version of ‘Civil War’ so we’re excited to see what happens.

We’re sure we’ll find out more as the release date to the film comes closer.

“Captain America: Civil War” is in theatres May 6, 2016.

