What all the 'Avengers' superheroes really looked like in the comics they were created in

One of the best parts of the current superhero movie boom is the costume design — all these wonderful, garish things proudly strapped onto super-famous actors in billion-dollar movies.
Thanks to the staggering success of Marvel Studios, we’re now getting superhero movies at a pretty steady clip. But it’s not until very recently that these adaptations have approached anything as inherently weird as some of the source material for “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”
Marvel has a pretty well-established history of remixing and streamlining the best and most iconic of the many looks each of its characters have sported over the years for their big-screen adaptations (in a funny bit of symmetry, the movie designs usually end up influencing how a character will look in the comics afterward).
So before we move on from “Avengers” into the rest of the summer, let’s revisit each of the characters’ classic looks to see how they transformed to the big screen.
That's appropriate, since comics Thor stayed consistent for a very long time, too -- and doesn't look all that different from Hemsworth.
Iron Man is a tricky one -- his armour changes every movie, but the general design is mostly the same. Below are his original suit and one of his suits from the latest film.
Similarly, comics Iron Man has changed his armour hundreds of times -- here's his original suit, compared with his current one in the 'Superior Iron Man' comic
Paul Bettany's The Vision is one of the strangest comic book characters to appear in an Avengers film.
It's a sign of Marvel's confidence in the source material -- he looks just as surreal and strange as his comic book counterpart
