What all the 'Avengers' superheroes really looked like in the comics they were created in

Marvel The Avengers look great, but do they look better than their comic book counterparts?

One of the best parts of the current superhero movie boom is the costume design — all these wonderful, garish things proudly strapped onto super-famous actors in billion-dollar movies.

Thanks to the staggering success of Marvel Studios, we’re now getting superhero movies at a pretty steady clip. But it’s not until very recently that these adaptations have approached anything as inherently weird as some of the source material for “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Marvel has a pretty well-established history of remixing and streamlining the best and most iconic of the many looks each of its characters have sported over the years for their big-screen adaptations (in a funny bit of symmetry, the movie designs usually end up influencing how a character will look in the comics afterward).

So before we move on from “Avengers” into the rest of the summer, let’s revisit each of the characters’ classic looks to see how they transformed to the big screen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.