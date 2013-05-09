'Avengers' Cast Assemble For Bigger Paychecks For Sequel

The rest of ‘The Avengers’ cast made 10 times less than Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel team assembled for “The Avengers,” and now they’re rallying together for another cause.



Deadline reports the cast of last year’s blockbuster are looking for big pay bumps.

That shouldn’t come as any surprise.

The film became the third-highest grossing movie of all time earning an incredible $1.5 billion worldwide and contributed to Disney CEO Bob Iger’s 20% increase in salary last year.

Robert Downey Jr. confirmed to GQ he received an astounding $50 million paycheck for the film.

“Avengers” director Joss Whedon’s pay for several films, consulting, and his upcoming ABC “Avengers” spinoff, “S.H.I.E.L.D.” clocks in at $100 million, according to Deadline.

The rest of the cast earned nuggets in comparison.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Ruffalo earned between $2-3 million with bonuses.

Samuel L. Jackson and Scarlett Johansson reportedly earned $4-6 million.

Deadline reports other unspecified actors received $200,000.

Getting a raise isn’t easy as it sounds.

For one thing, many of the actors are tied down with contracts and agreements made early on with Marvel.

Evans signed on to appear in six Marvel films—a number which was originally set at nine. Ruffalo also signed a six-picture deal. Jackson; however, signed on for nine pictures. Johansson and Renner are said to have similar deals.

To keep costs low, Deadline says Marvel has threatened to recast actors or sue when contracts are disputed.

Terrence Howard’s ‘Iron Man’ role was recast after he reportedly asked for a pay raise.

Don Cheadle replaced Terrence Howard in “Iron Man 2” after The Hollywood Reporter claimed the actor asked for too much of a pay hike.

In order to get any sort of raise it’s looking like the cast is uniting as a real-life “Avengers” team behind Robert Downey Jr.

Sources tell Deadline “He’s already sent a message that he’s not going to work for a place where they treat his colleagues like s—.”

This is a problem for Marvel considering Downey Jr. isn’t signed on for any future Marvel film since his contract ended with “Iron Man 3.”

The Hollywood Reporter says Disney and Marvel are already talking about an “Avengers 3” or “Iron Man 4.”

