The first cut of 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' was more than 3 hours long

Disney via YouTube Joss Whedon directs the cast of ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron.’

When the highly-anticipated “Avengers: Age of Ultron” comes to theatres in May, it will be just under two-and-a-half hours long.

But it didn’t start out that way.

According to a lengthy article in Vulture, director Joss Whedon’s first cut of “Age of Ultron” clocked in at a lengthy three and a half hours. Whedon and producer Kevin Feige then had to whittle it down to 142 minutes. (Disney told us at a press screening the film has a 141-minute runtime.)

Nobody knows exactly which scenes were lost in the 68 or so minutes that were removed from the final cut.

However, one notable scene that we know was removed is one that may have predicted the arrival of Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther character. The below, brief shot featuring a mysterious woman was included in the trailer, but not in the theatrical version of the film.

Marvel A possible deleted scene from ‘Age of Ultron.’

Marvel president Kevin Feige also told MTV News a scene with future superheroine Captain Marvel was cut from the film.

“We didn’t want to introduce her fully-formed flying in a costume before you got to know who she was and how she came to be,” said Feige.

The final “Age of Ultron” runtime is lengthy, but still not that long when compared to other popular summer blockbusters. For instance, “The Dark Knight Rises” clocked in at 165 minutes.

In fact, “Age of Ultron” is even shorter than than the first “Avengers,” something which Joss Whedon surprisingly envisioned but thought would never actually happen.

“I said to [Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige] before we started, ‘My secret fantasy that will never come true is that the second one is shorter than the first,'” Whedon said, “and we’re shorter by a minute.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.