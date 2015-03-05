The new 'Avengers' trailer teases our first look at a new superhero

Marvel debuted a new trailer for “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” Wednesday afternoon, and a big reveal came at the end.

Audiences finally saw the first glimpses of a new superhero.

Who is that?

That’s Vision, a human android. In the comics, he’s created by Ultron (James Spader), the villain of the new film.

In “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” Vision will be played by Paul Bettany.

Longtime franchise fans may notice that Bettany has played a pretty significant behind-the-scenes role in previous Marvel movies including the “Iron Man” series.

He has voiced Tony Stark’s A.I. system J.A.R.V.I.S., an acronym which stands for Just A Rather Very Intelligent System. J.A.R.V.I.S.

J.A.R.V.I.S. has been described as a home computing system who can essentially be thought of as the ultimate virtual butler. (Bruce Wayne has an Alfred and Tony Stark has a J.A.R.V.I.S.)

Once Stark builds the Iron Man suit J.A.R.V.I.S. is downloaded into the armour for communication purposes.

No spoilers here about how J.A.R.V.I.S. goes from being a virtual A.I. to a living, breathing physical character, but I’ll let you guys connect the dots.

If you can’t wait to see Vision until the film release in May, we got a sneak peek at the Vision action figures that will be in sale from Hasbro.

Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed that Marvel teased the character at the end of February in a new poster for the film.

