Here's When You Can Finally See 'The Avengers' Sequel Trailer

Disney/Marvel Thor, Captain America, Hawkeye, and Iron Man reunite in a scene from the upcoming ‘Avengers’ sequel.

The “Avengers: Age of Ultron” trailer has now played at San Diego Comic-Con and New York Comic Con and pretty soon you’ll be able to see it, too.

The first teaser trailer for the anticipated sequel will air Tuesday, Oct. 28 during Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” television series on ABC during the 9 p.m. hour ET.

The network made the announcement Tuesday evening during the hour-long show.

We expect it to hit the web soon afterward.

The “Avengers” sequel is in theatres May 1, 2015.

