An explanation of everything in the new 'Avengers' trailer

Marvel released a third full-length trailer for “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” Wednesday, and it may be better than the first two.

We get a good long look at the film’s new villain, Ultron (James Spader), an awesome shot of the Avengers team assembling in an action sequence, and a tease at a new superhero who will join the mix.

Like the previous two trailers, this one also contains the harrowing slowed-down overture of “I’ve Got No Strings” from Disney’s “Pinocchio.”

It looks great.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, check it out here.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” is still over a month away from its May 1 release date, but its sure one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The first film, released in 2012, made over $US1.5 billion in theatres. Now that you’re caught up, let’s dive in and overanalyze the final trailer.

We open up to a gorgeous scenic overlook, and are introduced to a giant castle teased in previous trailers.

If we’re to believe this is the same space, new villain Ultron’s hanging out here with some new friends.

That’s Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and his sister the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

What’s the deal with the towel covering Ultron’s face? Why is he being so mysterious? Is he trying to keep his identity secret … because the robot hands are a total giveaway.

For those unfamiliar with Ultron, he starts off as part of a peacekeeping project Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) designs. As Ultron explains in his monologue, he was designed to save the world. He was supposed to be a sign of hope.

Marvel Look closely and you’ll see the Avengers’ new ship, the Quinjet.

Ultron’s not into that.

He wants more from life.

Cue the destruction.

“There’s only one path to peace, their extinction.” It’s not clear whether Ultron’s referring to the Avengers or the entire human race, here. Probably both.

Hello “Avengers” tower!

Tony Stark’s feeling really awful about this whole Ultron mess. If it wasn’t enough that Ultron went rogue, it looks like he has taken control of Stark’s entire fleet of Iron Man soldiers from the peacekeeping program.

As a result, Stark’s putting the blame on himself. (Are we laying the groundwork for “Captain America: Civil War”? You bet.)

“I tried to create a suit of armour around the world, but I created something terrible.”

Cut to scenes of the Ultron / Iron Man figures and Captain America looking on helplessly as these two cars dive off a bridge.

For those who were hoping for a Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) / Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) romance, it looks like that isn’t happening. Black Widow looks awfully close to the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Gillette product placement!

I can’t be the only one who thought of Wolverine at this scene. Yes, those look like some sort of retractable claws.

Awesome action shot of the Avengers assembling.

Um, is this Tony Stark with Loki’s scepter?

Flashback to “The Avengers”:

Motorcycles dropping from aircrafts? “Furious 7″ already did that, but it still looks cool.

Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury!

Here’s a great shot of Ultron shooting lasers from his fingertips.

It looks like he’s teaming up with Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch.

A voiceover from the character promises, “We can tear them apart from the inside.”

This is followed by images of the Hulk fighting Iron Man in the anticipated Hulkbuster armour, the Scarlet Witch using powers of manipulation on Black Widow, and Quicksilver facing off with Captain America.

Marvel This does not look good.

Marvel This doesn’t even look fair.

There will also be a scene where Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man meet face-to-face with Ultron, Quicksilver, and the Scarlet Witch.

It looks like Captain America is just getting thrown around this entire movie.

They will have a few fight sequences together.

Here’s a closer look at that final shot.

The Scarlet Witch shows off some of her powers.

Geeze. Captain America is getting tossed around in this film.

Thor: “Is that the best you can do?”

No, Thor. Ultron has a giant army of bots.



Captain America throws some serious shade at Thor.

The Avengers are going to need all the help they can get.

Look closely at the above photo, and it appears the Scarlet Witch may be helping out the Avengers team at this point in the film.

You can see her elsewhere in the background of this fight sequence.

Marvel We’re not sure who has the better facial expression, here.

What are those? It looks like these may be an extension of Black Widow’s gauntlet bracelets which deliver high voltage shocks.

You won’t like the Hulk when he’s angry.

The best reveal is at the end of the trailer though as we get our first look at new hero Vision (Paul Bettany), who will be introduced in the sequel.





