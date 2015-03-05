There's a new 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' trailer out and it's awesome

Marvel just released a new trailer for “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

The third full trailer for the “Avengers” sequel was set to debut on ABC Thursday evening during the premiere of new series “American Crime.”

Wednesday, Marvel announced they would release the trailer early if enough fans tweet the hashtag #AvengersAssemble.

It doesn’t look like there’s any new footage in the trailer. Instead, it just looks like a bunch of recut scenes and images from the previous two spots for the film. It still looks awesome though.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” will be in theatres May 1.

