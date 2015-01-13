An Explanation Of Everything In The New 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' Trailer

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year.

Marvel just released a second full-length trailer for the film, and it’s complete with more Ultron, voiced by James Spader, more Andy Serkis, more Hulkbuster, and more creepy slowed-down Disney music from “Pinocchio.”

It looks incredible.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, first, watch the trailer.

Good?

Great. Now, let’s discuss the trailer in ridiculous detail because the May 1 release date is too far away and this movie’s going to make an insane amount of money. (The first one made over $US1.5 billion.)

We open with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) leading a group of people to safety from a lot of devastation.

Citizens are being ushered into what appears to be some kind of giant vehicle.

Close up on Captain America’s helmet. It’s comforting and familiar. Something that makes us feel safe.

There’s Hawkeye again. How does he never run out of arrows? It looks like he’s holding around two dozen here.

All the while, there’s an even creepier, more slowed down version of “I’ve Got No Strings” from Disney’s “Pinocchio” playing in the background. Chills.

Spader’s Ultron voice: “Everyone creates the thing they dread.”

For those who haven’t been following along, Ultron is part of a peacekeeping program Stark designs to replace Earth’s mightiest heroes (The Avengers). All of those Iron Man-looking bots you see in the trailer like the one above are part of this program.

However, this plan goes incredibly awry when Ultron, a self-aware A.I., gets a mind of his own and decides to use the bots to create his own robot army to wipe out the Avengers and every human known to man. Hence, all of the destruction and people running in the trailer.

Ultron isn’t the only threat to the Avengers in the sequel.

We’ll meet the Maximoff twins known better as Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). We’re not really sure who’s team they’re playing on, but we bet they start out pit against the Avengers before potentially taking their side to take down Ultron.

Here’s a better shot of Scarlet Witch from later in the trailer. Remember those red eyes. Those are important.

It’s best to not make Mark Ruffalo’s The Hulk angry either.

And who’s this mystery woman? Marvel loves throwing these at us.

Most people online believe the character is a Wakandan woman, related to Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther character or that it’s a lead up, teasing Marvel’s next big villain Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Oh look, it’s Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), in and/or out of hiding after the destruction of Marvel’s secret S.H.I.E.L.D. base and team. He was “killed” in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

The trailer is edited to make it look like Scarlet Witch attacks Tony Stark as Iron Man; however, fans should know better to think that it’s most likely Ultron he’s taking on.

Love that this sign says, “Accidents to be reported at once to duty officer.”

Something tells me no one told the active officer.

I can’t watch all of these Iron Man scenes without thinking of how Tony Stark destroyed all the suits in “Iron Man 3.”

There’s also a cut to what looks like a flashback sequence of a younger Black Widow.

You can tell because her hairstyles don’t match up.

Maybe we’ll get a bit on her origin story finally.

Quick flash of Andy Serkis’s mystery character! Serkis usually does motion capture characters like Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” trilogy and Caesar in “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” so it’s a treat to see him as himself on screen.

That’s the Avenger’s new ship. We’ll be getting a better look at it in toy form next month.

In case you’re not convinced, there’s an Avengers logo on the ship’s belly.

Captain America’s going to go toe-to-toe with an Ultron bot.

And the Hulk is going to have an incredibly tender moment with Black Widow. (We thought she was with Hawkeye.)

Here are our best looks at Ultron yet.

Whoa! What’s going on with Thor?

And while you’re focusing on the God of Thunder getting electrocuted, who’s that girl in the background? This is another different woman.

The trailer ends with a huge tease for the fight that every Marvel fan can’t wait to see on screen: The Hulk vs. Iron Man.

Stark’s wearing the Hulkbuster suit which gives him a chance at going up against the Hulk (aka Bruce Banner).

Why would Stark fight with his best buddy Bruce Banner?

Simple. Look at the eyes.

They’re red.

Where did we see red eyes before? The Scarlet Witch.

It’s most logical that the Hulk at some point in the film will be under some sort of hex/mind control power of the film’s new character.

And, the trailer’s over with one last glimpse of Ultron.

What didn’t we see?

We’ve now watched two full-length “Avengers: Age of Ultron” trailers, but there’s still one big thing missing. We haven’t seen Paul Bettany’s character that he’ll be playing in the film. I won’t say anything more here for those who aren’t familiar with his role. At this rate, Disney and Marvel may be planning to keep his appearance a secret, though it has been leaking in promotional images online.

We’re fine with that. Too many movies ruin the entire film in the trailer.

While this trailer was really good, we’re still fans of the original. Regardless, this is one film we’re especially eager to check out when it’s in theatres May 1.

Check out the full trailer again.

