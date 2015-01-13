Marvel Just Released A New 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' Trailer

Marvel just released a new full-length trailer for “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” during Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game on ESPN.

“The Avengers” sequel is in theatres May 1, 2015.

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and the rest of the crew will assemble to fight off a villainous A.I. Ultron created at the hands of Tony Stark.

The second trailer has a bigger look at the villain played by James Spader along with our first good look at Andy Serkis’s mysterious role.

It looks amazing.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

