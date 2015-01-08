Tony Stark Will Have A See-Through Samsung Phone In 'The Avengers' Sequel

Earth’s mightiest heroes will rely on a bunch of Samsung gear in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” this summer.

Samsung is showing off a bunch tech developed for the sequel at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) currently taking place in Las Vegas.

CNET’s Shara Tibken snapped a few shots of the devices ranging from a see-through phone for Tony Stark to smartwatches that will be worn by the Avengers team.

Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) will use this super-thin phone inspired by the Galaxy Note Edge.

Here’s how Samsung describes Stark’s phone:

What type of phone does a man who has everything need? A sleek and metallic phone that features cutting edge technology designed specifically for Tony Stark. With a striking flexible display, the phone features two different curved panels, taking inspiration from Samsung’s Galaxy Note Edge so that important information is displayed separately from the main screen. The device features a hologram glass user interface with finger print security so that even if the device gets into the wrong hands, Tony Stark’s personal data stays secure and out of the hands of the enemy.

Tibken has a closer up shot.

Stark’s see-through phone first popped up in “Iron Man 2.” Back then, it was nothing more than a fancy glass prop which featured an LG Electronics-sponsored logo.

The entire Avengers crew will be equipped with Samsung watches and Bluetooth earpieces.

Here’s how the Avenger’s SmartWatch is described:

A metal alloy smartwatch built with the strongest materials to operate in the toughest environments. With a striking glass interface, Samsung’s top secret Smartwatch features two user modes: Normal and Transparent so that the Avengers can access their personal information while staying up to date on any imminent threats to the universe.

IGN has a few images of the products, too.

A humorous touch is that the display text says the products were made by both Samsung and STARK INDUSTRIES, a nod to Avenger Tony Stark’s company.

A note about product availability mentions the devices are “only available to members of the Avengers.”

Shucks.

