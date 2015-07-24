Here's what will be in the 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' Blu-Ray combo pack

We finally know when we’ll be able to own one of the biggest summer blockblusters of the year!

Friday morning, Disney and Marvel announced “Avengers: Age of Ultron” will be released on DVD, Blu-Ray, and on-demand October 2, 2015.

If you’d like to get it earlier, the film will be released nearly a month earlier for digital release September 8, 2015, and will be available through digital 3D, digital HD, and Disney’s movie app, Disney Anywhere.

Here’s how it will look on Blu-Ray:

Disney/Marvel Mark your calendars for October 8. That’s when you’ll be able to take ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ home.

And, here’s what will be inside:

Digital HD*, Disney Movies Anywhere (DMA), 3D Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray

Never-Before-Seen Deleted Scenes

Making-of Featurettes

Gag Reel

Audio Commentary

*Digital bonus offerings may vary by retailer DVD:

Making-of Featurette

Specific details on the making-of featurettes and deleted scenes have not been released yet, but the gag reel is probably a lot of fun.

The potential “digital bonus offerings” by retailer sound exciting, too.

To get excited for the film, Disney and Marvel have provided Business Insider with an exclusive clip from “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Warning! If you haven’t seen the film, there’s a pretty big spoiler regarding Hawkeye’s character, played by Jeremy Renner.

Check it out below.

