Look really close and you can see a new superhero in this 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' poster

Marvel released a new poster for “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and, at first glance, it seems like a pretty ordinary character poster.

You see seven familiar faces including Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain America (Chris Evans).

Avengers age of ultronMarvel

Off to the far right are two new character, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

Quicksilver scarlet witchMarvel

But there’s another hero in the poster. Have you noticed him?

Look closely.

Flying among the many Ultrons in the sky is another character.

Vision avengers age of ultron posterMarvel

Do you know who it is yet?

Let’s take a closer look.

Vision avengers age of ultron posterMarvel

Comic fanatics will know that’s Vision!

Who’s Vision?

Potential spoilers ahead!

Vision is a human android created by Ultron, the villain of “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

He’ll be played by Paul Bettany in the film.

For those who have been following the Marvel movies closely since “Iron Man,” you may be thinking, “Wait a minute, isn’t Paul Bettany the voice of J.A.R.V.I.S., Tony Stark’s A.I. computer?”

Yes.

Iron man jarvisscreencap

That’s all I’m going to say about that without giving away any more potential spoilers.

Can’t wait to see Vision?

We got a sneak peak of the character at this year’s Toy Fair.

Hasbro is releasing a bunch of new action figures of the character.

Here are photos of a few we checked out.

Vision toy fairKirsten Acuna/Business InsiderHere’s a 12-inch version of Vision that will be available spring 2015 for $US9.99.
Vision the avengers age of ultron toyKirsten Acuna/Business Insider
Vision avengers age of ultronKirsten Acuna/Business InsiderThis miniature Vision figure was all by his lonesome on a giant field full of Ultron minions and Avengers superheroes.

If you need to get even more excited, Robert Downey, Jr. just promised a big announcement will be coming next Thursday along with another “Avengers” poster of Iron Man.

Robert downey jr facebookRobert Downey Jr./Facebook

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” is in theatres May 1.

