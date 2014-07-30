7 New Photos Give First Glimpse Of Avengers In 'Age Of Ultron'

Marvel debuted the first footage for next summer’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” at San Diego Comic-Con to a standing ovation. Now, Disney has released images showing off Tony Stark and the entire team re-assembling.

The majority of these photos were first teased in a recent issue of Entertainment Weekly, but now high-resolution versions of the images have been made available.

Check them out below.

Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.), Rhodey (Don Cheadle), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) are hanging out in what looks like the party scene that was seen by fans at Comic-Con.

Take note of Thor’s mighty hammer. The entire gang will try and lift that like a scene straight out of “The Sword and the Stone.“

Don’t worry. Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) there, too. He and Stark will be roommates in the sequel.

There are two of our heroes, Captain America and Thor, looking more recognisable.

It looks like both have received an upgrade since we last saw them.

Things won’t stay peaceful for long. Scarlett Johansson gears up for battle as the Black Widow.

Jeremy Renner dodges a blast as Hawkeye.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth O Wealth Advisorlsen will join the team as brother and sister duo Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch. (You last saw them play husband and wife in “Godzilla” this summer.)

Director Joss Whedon directs Olsen and Renner in a scene together.

Bonus: Here’s a look at the costumes hanging up. Who knew a hanger could handle Iron Man’s suit?

Fury’s outfit hanging in the back let’s you know Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.