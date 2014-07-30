7 New Photos Give First Glimpse Of Avengers In 'Age Of Ultron'

Kirsten Acuna

Marvel debuted the first footage for next summer’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” at San Diego Comic-Con to a standing ovation. Now, Disney has released images showing off Tony Stark and the entire team re-assembling.

The majority of these photos were first teased in a recent issue of Entertainment Weekly, but now high-resolution versions of the images have been made available.

Check them out below.

Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.), Rhodey (Don Cheadle), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) are hanging out in what looks like the party scene that was seen by fans at Comic-Con.

Avengers age of ultron hanging out partyDisney/Marvel

Take note of Thor’s mighty hammer. The entire gang will try and lift that like a scene straight out of “The Sword and the Stone.

Avengers 2 partyDisney/Marvel

Don’t worry. Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) there, too. He and Stark will be roommates in the sequel.

Hulk tony stark mark ruffalo robert downey jr. avengers sequel age of ultronDisney/Marvel

There are two of our heroes, Captain America and Thor, looking more recognisable.

Avengers age of ultron captain america thorDisney/Marvel

It looks like both have received an upgrade since we last saw them.

Captain america thor avengers 2Disney/Marvel, BI Composite

Things won’t stay peaceful for long. Scarlett Johansson gears up for battle as the Black Widow.

Black widow the avengers age of ultronDisney/Marvel

Jeremy Renner dodges a blast as Hawkeye.

Hawkeye avengers age of ultronDisney/Marvel

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth O Wealth Advisorlsen will join the team as brother and sister duo Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch. (You last saw them play husband and wife in “Godzilla” this summer.)

Avengers age of ultron quicksilver scarlet witchDisney/Marvel

Director Joss Whedon directs Olsen and Renner in a scene together.

Avengers age of ultron joss whedonDisney/Marvel

Bonus: Here’s a look at the costumes hanging up. Who knew a hanger could handle Iron Man’s suit?

Avengers age of ultron costumesDisney/Marvel

Fury’s outfit hanging in the back let’s you know Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as well.

Avengers age of ultron costumesDisney/Marvel

