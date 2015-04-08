'Avengers: Age of Ultron' will not have a post-credit scene

It sounds like you won’t have to hang around the theatre until the credits end for the latest Marvel movie.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” director Josh Whedon has told Entertainment Weekly that there will not be a post-credit scene in the film.

Since 2008’s “Iron Man,” fans of the Marvel universe have patiently sat through all the movie credits to get a small tease at what’s next in the franchise. But according to Whedon, they can’t top what they did on “The Avengers.”

“We all came at it separately — we don’t want to chase that,” Whedon told EW. “That was a jewel and a weird little quirk.”

In the “The Avengers,” the post-credit scene is the heroes eating shawarma following their final battle.

In the EW story, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirms Whedon’s comments. According to Feige, there will be a brief “epilogue-like scene” shortly after the credits start, but that’s it.

And to make sure everyone knew he wasn’t fooling, Whedon added, “There is nothing at the very end. And that’s not a fake-out.”

Here’s the post-credit scene from “The Avengers.”

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” opens in theatres May 1.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.