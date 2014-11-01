We Finally Know The Identity Of The Mystery Woman In 'The Avengers' Sequel Trailer

When Marvel released “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” trailer, fans were left with a lot of questions about the anticipated sequel.

The biggest mystery revolved around an unidentified actress spotted at the 37 second mark of the trailer. We finally know her identity!

She popped up again in a new clip that premiered earlier this week during ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” but once again, the actress’s view was still obscured.

Many were convinced she was Thor’s girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) because of her close proximity to the superhero in the first trailer.

Nope!

Yahoo Movies confirmed with Disney the dark-haired mystery woman is indeed Korean actress Kim Soo-hyun who is also known as Claudia Kim.

Kim has previously tweeted an image with “Avengers” director Joss Whedon which shows her name displayed on what appears to be the set of the film.

한국이 정말 정말 그립습니다..! 멋진 Joss 감독님. 마블 만화에서 튀어나온듯한 캐릭터이시다^^ 저에게 우리말도 한마디씩 꼭 연습하시는 유머러스한 분! pic.twitter.com/gIR4FFPDTP

— Claudia 수현 (@ClaudiaSKim) June 9, 2014

Disney wouldn’t say anything more on the character Soo-hyun is playing.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Claudia Kim at the ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ premiere.

Reports have pegged Kim as someone working with Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) in either a doctor or scientist role.

You can watch the latest trailer below. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” is in theatres May 1, 2015.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.