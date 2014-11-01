We Finally Know The Identity Of The Mystery Woman In 'The Avengers' Sequel Trailer

Kirsten Acuna

When Marvel released “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” trailer, fans were left with a lot of questions about the anticipated sequel.

The biggest mystery revolved around an unidentified actress spotted at the 37 second mark of the trailer. We finally know her identity!

Avengers age of ultron mystery womanMarvel

She popped up again in a new clip that premiered earlier this week during ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” but once again, the actress’s view was still obscured.

Avengers age of ultron mystery woman claudia kimMarvel/Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer

Many were convinced she was Thor’s girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) because of her close proximity to the superhero in the first trailer.

Natalie portman chris hemsworth thorDisney / Marvel

Nope!

Yahoo Movies confirmed with Disney the dark-haired mystery woman is indeed Korean actress Kim Soo-hyun who is also known as Claudia Kim.

Kim has previously tweeted an image with “Avengers” director Joss Whedon which shows her name displayed on what appears to be the set of the film.

Disney wouldn’t say anything more on the character Soo-hyun is playing.

Claudia kimFrazer Harrison/Getty ImagesClaudia Kim at the ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ premiere.

Reports have pegged Kim as someone working with Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) in either a doctor or scientist role.

You can watch the latest trailer below. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” is in theatres May 1, 2015.

