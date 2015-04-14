One of the biggest teases from the 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' trailer won't even be in the movie

Note: I wasn’t going to write about this since “Avengers: Age of Ultron” isn’t out for several weeks; however, after seeing this pop up on other outlets, there’s not much point in holding back. The below doesn’t spoil anything in the actual film.

When the first trailers for “Avengers: Age of Ultron” came out, we were left with way more questions than answers.

Particularly, there were a few mystery women in the trailers that had fans buzzing.

We quickly learned the woman in one of the initial trailers was Korean actress Kim Soo-hyun, also known as Claudia Kim. We won’t say much about her role or her character’s name.

However, one of the biggest question marks revolved around the character below, who appeared in the second full trailer for the film.

Remember this brief scene?

Fans online have predicted the woman above is related in some way to Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther character. The theories are that she’s either Shuri, Black Panther’s sister, or one of his bodyguards.

We imagined it would have been one of the big reveals in the film.

Nope!

After heading to a screening of the film April 9, the scene with the above character didn’t appear in the finished film.

If you’re a big Marvel fan who has been pouring over the marketing of “Age of Ultron” for months on end, it will be pretty obvious to you that the scene is missing.

We figured since Marvel had no issue revealing the full image of Vision nearly a month before the film’s premiere that there would be a bigger reveal in the film, such as the one above.

Nope.

Maybe it will be a deleted scene on a Blu-Ray, but that feels like a pretty big reveal to leave out of the film.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” is in theatres May 1.

