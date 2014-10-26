Everyone Wants To Know Who The Mystery Woman Is In 'The Avengers' Sequel Trailer

After the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” trailer hit the web late Wednesday evening, fans have been obsessively rewatching the teaser for clues and hints about the upcoming movie.

Almost immediately, eagle-eyed viewers honed in on a scene at the 37 second mark in which the camera pans over the group of “Avengers” plus a few extra women.

It’s easy to discern most of the characters. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is next to Bruce Banner. Former Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. member Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) is rising out of a seat in front of Captain America.

Here’s an annotated version of the scene.

And then there’s this mystery woman standing to the left of Thor.

Who is that?

The immediate conclusion of many was to suggest it was Thor’s girlfriend Jane Foster played by Natalie Portman in the “Thor” films.

Portman hasn’t been confirmed for the sequel yet so it would be an unexpected big cameo, but one that makes sense. At the end of “Thor 2,” we see the superhero return to Earth to spend his time with Foster so it wouldn’t be a stretch for Portman to make an appearance.

However, a closer inspection of the photo has many believing it’s another actress.

Cinemablend and Newsarama believe the mystery woman may be Korean actress Kim Soo-hyun, also known as Claudia Kim.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Actress Claudia Kim at the ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ world premiere in March 2014.

Several months ago, it was reported Kim joined the film as a doctor or scientist who works with Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.).

Then, Kim tweeted an image with “Age of Ultron” director Joss Whedon along with a chair prominently displaying her name on what appears to be the film set.

한국이 정말 정말 그립습니다..! 멋진 Joss 감독님. 마블 만화에서 튀어나온듯한 캐릭터이시다^^ 저에게 우리말도 한마디씩 꼭 연습하시는 유머러스한 분! pic.twitter.com/gIR4FFPDTP

— Claudia 수현 (@ClaudiaSKim) June 9, 2014

Our take:

We initially thought the woman standing next to Thor was Portman.

It’s not certain how much longer Portman will be a part of Marvel’s cinematic universe. We wouldn’t be surprised if the “Avengers 2” resulted in the death of her character to make way for future storylines. After all, what else could get Thor so angry that he goes after Tony Stark (other than for creating a killer robot army)?

However, the closeup image just doesn’t look like Portman. It’s much more likely to be Kim.

Still, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Portman pop up in the sequel.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” will be released May 1, 2015.

