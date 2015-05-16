'Avengers: Age of Ultron' has made $1 billion in 24 days

It was inevitable, but it finally happened!
“Avengers: Age of Ultron” has crossed $US1 billion at the worldwide box office in 24 days.
It wasn’t fast enough; however, to beat “Furious 7” to the milestone.
The Universal Studios’ film crossed $US1 billion in a record 17 days to become the fastest movie to hit the landmark ever.
“Age of Ultron” owes much of its success to its international rollout which is responsible for over $US600 million of its gross.
The film is performing weaker than its 2012 predecessor domestically.
More to come …
