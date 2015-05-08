These 3 characters were cut from 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'

The Avengers/YouTube Tom Hiddleston as Loki in ‘The Avengers.’

Even though it clocks in at 141 minutes, “Avengers: Age of Ultron” still couldn’t cover everything. The original cut was over three hours long, and therewas a lot ofinternal debate over which scenesshould have been kept in the film.

Director Joss Whedon has said in several interviews, many of the characters he wanted to put in the film had to be cut for various reasons. Included in the bunch? Fan-favourite Loki played by Tom Hiddleston.

Here are three characters that almost made it into “Age of Ultron”:

Captain Marvel

Whedon was adamant on getting a Captain Marvel cameo into the movie. She was even inearly drafts of the script.

However, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige thought it would have been unfair to introduce this character hastily at the end.

“[Captain Marvel] was in a draft.” Feige told Birth. Movies. Death. “But to me, it would have done that character a disservice, to meet her fully formed, in a costume and part of the Avengers already when 99% of the audience would go, ‘Who is that?’ It’s just not the way we’ve done it before.”

However, in a way, Captain Marvel did leave her mark in the movie, as her planned shots ended up going to Scarlet Witch (Elisabeth Olsen).

“The way we reveal Scarlet Witch [in costume] at the end of the movie? Those were Captain Marvel plate shots. Joss said, ‘We’ll cast her later!’ And I said, ‘Yeah Joss, we’ll cast her later.’ [Whispers to an invisible associate who isn’t Joss] ‘We’re not putting her in there!'” Feige said.

We’ll see Captain Marvel in her own standalone movie in 2018.

Loki

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is one of the most entertaining and interesting villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s also one of the most memorable parts of the first “Avengers” movie, so it’s no surprise Whedon wanted him to come back for adream scenein the sequel.

However, “Ultron” was already filled to the brim, and adding Loki into the mix may have been too much.

“We did shoot something, but it didn’t play.” Whedon told MTV News. “The movie has so much. It’s so filled. We didn’t want it to feel overstuffed. I really wanted to have Loki in it, but I understood the decision that there were now too many voices in the chorus.”

Spider-Man

Sony Pictures Sony and Marvel couldn’t reach a deal on time.

Whedon also wanted to get in a cameo from everybody’s favourite webslinger. However, Sony and Marvel were entangled in negotiations over the rights to the character. By the time Marvel and Sonyreached a deal, it was too late.

“So I would have put [Captain Marvel and Spider-Man] in, but neither of the deals were made. And then they were like, ‘We’re making a Captain Marvel movie and we’ve got Spider-Man as a property,’ and I’m like, ‘I’ve already locked my film, you f—ers! Thanks for nothing.'” Whedon told Empire.

