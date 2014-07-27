First 'Avengers' Sequel Footage Receives A Standing Ovation

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP The ‘Avengers’ sequel cast take the stage in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con’s Convention Center.

Marvel showed off its two new films for next year at San Diego Comic-Con late Saturday afternoon: “Ant-Man” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Fans had to wait until more than halfway through the panel for footage of the most anticipated movie of next summer, the “Avengers” sequel, but it was worth it.

Robert Downey Jr. came to the stage with a suitcase of roses and dancing to Michael Jackson, throwing them out to the crowd.

After the entire panel arrived, the cast briefly spoke with moderator Chris Hardwick about working on the movie.

Actress Elizabeth Olsen, who will be playing the Scarlet Witch in the sequel, received some boos when she nearly used the word mutant to describe characters in the film. (Per a tricky rights negotiation between Disney/Marvel and Fox, both are using different versions of the same two characters in their films. One stipulation is that Disney is reportedly not allowed to refer to X-Men crossover characters The Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver as mutants.)

Elizabeth Olsen: “It’s fun to bring a new element to the game. There’s magic and mu… mutated people.” What? #SDCC pic.twitter.com/DVJMdH3hPe

— Romantic Superhero (@ROM_SUP) July 27, 2014

Soon after, footage for the film was show.

Marvel’s Executive Editorial Director, Ryan Penagos live-tweeted the clip as it aired. Here’s how he and fans described it:





















The #Avengers trying to lift Mjolnir. Starting with Tony Stark. Not happening, Tony! #MarvelSDCC

— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) July 27, 2014

Steve Rogers moved it a little? Seems legit. #AgeOfUltron #MarvelSDCC

— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) July 27, 2014

Then a robot walks in. It’s beaten up some. It’s Ultron. He calls them murders and that they need to be extinct. Then more robots appear

— Dennis Jacobs (@KosherD) July 27, 2014

First look at SUPER CREEPY ULTRON. “There’s only one path to peace. Your extinction.” #AgeOfUltron #MarvelSDCC

— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) July 27, 2014

Montage of all kinds of scenes. Avengers in various places. Battles. Explosions. Banner in the woods. #MarvelSDCC

— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) July 27, 2014

OH GOD HULKBUSTER IRON MAN ARMOUR LOOKS SO AMAZING I CAN’T EVEN #AgeOfUltron #MarvelSDCC

— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) July 27, 2014

Oh wowww, we see Ultron fully formed and HE IS A NIGHTMARE. The roof just blew off Hall H. #MarvelSDCC

— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) July 27, 2014

#AgeOfUltron footage ends with Tony looking over the bodies of the other Avengers. And well, ;asldf;sa;asdlkf #MarvelSDCC

— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) July 27, 2014

Tony in what looks like a wasteland. All the Avengers are lying, bruised and beaten before him. …annnnnd that is the footage. #MarvelSDCC

— Thomas Paterson (@Darman678) July 27, 2014

According to Buzzfeed reporter Adam Vary, the footage was so well received, the crowd gave the trailer a standing ovation in the crowded Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center.

Others echoed that same sentiment.





Exclusive first look at Avengers 2 brings crowd to their feet with a standing ovation! #SDCC #Marvel

— Steve Burrows (@SteveOBurrows) July 27, 2014

Standing ovation and hall h wide goosebumps for Age of Ultron footage followed by Brolin coming on stage w the infinity gaunlet. #sdcc

— Loquaciousmuse (@loquaciousmuse) July 27, 2014

Marvel wasn’t done yet.

Actor Josh Brolin, who will play one of Marvel’s most villainous characters on screen, Thanos, came out on stage. Comic fans were quick to notice he was wearing the Infinity Gauntlet, a device which harnesses the power of six gemstones and is at the center of an iconic Marvel comic that all of the current films have been building toward.

Of course, Downey Jr. saved a rose for Brolin.

So. Much. Power.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” is in theatres May 1, 2015.

