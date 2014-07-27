First 'Avengers' Sequel Footage Receives A Standing Ovation

Kirsten Acuna
Avengers panel san diego comic conChris Pizzello/Invision/APThe ‘Avengers’ sequel cast take the stage in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con’s Convention Center.

Marvel showed off its two new films for next year at San Diego Comic-Con late Saturday afternoon: “Ant-Man” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Fans had to wait until more than halfway through the panel for footage of the most anticipated movie of next summer, the “Avengers” sequel, but it was worth it.

Robert Downey Jr. came to the stage with a suitcase of roses and dancing to Michael Jackson, throwing them out to the crowd.

After the entire panel arrived, the cast briefly spoke with moderator Chris Hardwick about working on the movie.

Actress Elizabeth Olsen, who will be playing the Scarlet Witch in the sequel, received some boos when she nearly used the word mutant to describe characters in the film. (Per a tricky rights negotiation between Disney/Marvel and Fox, both are using different versions of the same two characters in their films. One stipulation is that Disney is reportedly not allowed to refer to X-Men crossover characters The Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver as mutants.)

Soon after, footage for the film was show.

Marvel’s Executive Editorial Director, Ryan Penagos live-tweeted the clip as it aired. Here’s how he and fans described it:










According to Buzzfeed reporter Adam Vary, the footage was so well received, the crowd gave the trailer a standing ovation in the crowded Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center.

Others echoed that same sentiment.


Marvel wasn’t done yet.

Actor Josh Brolin, who will play one of Marvel’s most villainous characters on screen, Thanos, came out on stage. Comic fans were quick to notice he was wearing the Infinity Gauntlet, a device which harnesses the power of six gemstones and is at the center of an iconic Marvel comic that all of the current films have been building toward.

Of course, Downey Jr. saved a rose for Brolin.

So. Much. Power.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” is in theatres May 1, 2015.

