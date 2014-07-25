4 New Posters For 'The Avengers' Sequel Show The Superheroes Drowning In Robots

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off today and Marvel is celebrating with new concept art for “The Avengers” sequel out next summer and it doesn’t look good for our heroes.

Marvel debuted four posters of Captain America, Iron Man, the Black Widow, and new character the Scarlet Witch attempting to fight off hordes of robots.

In “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” the superheroes will have to fight off a robot army threatening to wipe mankind from existence.

For Thursday only, fans can head over to the Marvel booth to get the posters while available.

Expect to hear more about the sequel over the next few days.

Check out the posters below.

Note that the woman without the superpowers or man-built machine appears to have a leg up on all her comrades.

