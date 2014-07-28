Watch The 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' Comic-Con Panel

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Ruffalo at the ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ panel late Saturday afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con.

Marvel has edited footage from its “Avengers: Age of Ultron” panel at San Diego Comic-Con for fans to enjoy.

Don’t get too excited. There isn’t footage of the “Avengers” sequel below, but it’s worth a watch if you want to see one of the biggest cast of stars interact.

You get to see the entire cast come out dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” Robert Downey, Jr. throwing roses to the crowd, Chris Hemsworth commenting on Thor being turned into a woman, Samuel L. Jackson talk about why he loves Comic-Con, Paul Bettany discuss how his kids are finally interested in his job, and more.

You also get to see Downey, Jr. introduce Josh Brolin, who will play Marvel’s next villain, Thanos, to the stage.

Marvel has broken up the footage into two videos.

