Marvel ‘The Avengers: Age of Ultron’ is on track to beat the highest-opening weekend ever at theatres when it debuts in the US May 1.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” isn’t in US theatres until May 1, but the film has already made a lot of money overseas.

Since opening internationally last week, The “Avengers” sequel has already made $US201.2 million in 44 markets, and China isn’t among those territories. The film will be released there May 12.

The previous film, “Marvel’s The Avengers” (2012), made $US207.4 million in its stateside opening weekend alone before going on to make over $US1.5 billion worldwide.

Given that the first film made $US895 million internationally, “Age of Ultron” could very well make $US1 billion overseas alone.

“Ultron” is set to debut even larger when its released domestically May 1.

Projections have the film opening to $US214 million.

That would give the sequel the largest opening weekend ever, breaking the previous record set by “The Avengers” in 2012.

One thing that could hold back the Avengers sequel?

Ahead of its domestic release, the film is receiving less glowing reviews than the original. While the 2012 film has a big 92% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, a number which is difficult to compete with, the new film currently sits at 78%.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” opens in the US May 1.

