'Dracula' Actor Cast As Villain In 'Avengers' Sequel

Thomas Kretschmann (“Dracula”) will play another villain in next year’s big “Avengers” sequel — “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kretschmann will play Baron Wolfgang von Strucker, one of the heads of terrorist organisation HYDRA.

The actor will join James Spader who was previously cast as main villain Ultron in the sequel.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” will also add new faces Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Scarlett Witch and Quicksilver, respectively.

What you know Kretschmann from:

Kretschmann starred in last year’s “Stalingrad.”

He’s most known for his roles in “King Kong,” “Downfall,” and “Resident Evil: Apocalypse.” Currently, he stars on NBC’s television adaptation of “Dracula.”

What you need to know about Baron Strucker:

Strucker’s a Nazi supporter who is at odds with Captain America and Nick Fury. He also happens to be part of HYDRA, an organisation with the simple goal of taking over the world.

If you push a little bit further, HYDRA’s leader is the Red Skull, a character who Robert Redford is rumoured to secretly be playing in the “Captain America” sequel out this spring.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” is in theatres May 1, 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.