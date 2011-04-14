Forget About Dropbox For iPhone, AirSharing Is Your All-In-One Cloud Storage App

Box.net is great for managing documents, Dropbox is the best for sharing files with friends, and AirSharing is far and away the best app to manage these cloud storage services.



AirSharing is an incredible way to access files in a variety of locations, all from your iPhone.

It’s simple to set up a list of locations you can browse and even move files between, such as Dropbox, Box.net, MobileMe, FTP servers, mail servers, and any other WebDAV server.

This week, AirSharing gained compatibility with HomePipe, a nice way to access files on your home computer while you’re on the go, no cloud storage involved. (Your home computer must be turned on for this to work).

AirSharing is a power user’s delight, allowing you to download files into local storage, zip and unzip folders, and email anything you have stored locally or in the cloud.

Price: $2.99 in the App Store for iPhone/iPod Touch and $9.99 for iPad

The first thing to do is to download AirSharing for your iOS device. Tap to launch it. Click the + to add servers such as a DropBox account, Box.net account, MobileMe account, and more. You will be prompted to enter in your username and password for each service you choose Once you've set up some of your online storage services, here's how your AirSharing Servers page should look. Tap any of them to view its contents. Tap the network symbol in the bottom-middle to access a list of all the ways your device's storage can be accessed. The easiest way is probably to just type http://10.0.1.106 (or whatever your device shows) into your browser. Once you connect using the IP address or Bonjour Address, you can download files and also upload files for easy transporting. Mount your device as a server so you can drag and drop files at your discretion. You can even connect to another AirSharing device's memory if they have AirSharing, or through a mobile web browser. If you'd like, you can set up a password to access your files within AirSharing settings. Tap the top-middle area (which will say what folder you're currently inside of) to access a brief list of folders you can return to. Another amazing feature is the ability to download any file directly into any of your cloud storage drives. Simple tap the + sign while you're inside any cloud drive and enter in the URL of a song, file, picture, or anything else you want to download. Tap the button in the bottom left to email one or more files. One caveat: unlike the Dropbox app or MobileMe app, AirSharing downloads the entire file in order to attach it to an email. Definitely a time-consuming and roundabout way. Tap and hold on a file to select it. Then, press the gear in the bottom right corner to bring up a list of convenient options. You can copy a file anywhere you can access from the app. If you tap and hold a folder, you can Zip and Unzip it, which is pretty convenient. Once you tap Copy, your file will be moved to a temporary clipboard. Navigate to the folder you want and tap the clipped file to paste it. It's that simple to move a file from Dropbox to Box.net, or any other server you're connected to. Viewing spreadsheets, pictures, and listening to music works well, but the app downloads the song instead of streaming it. Now that you've learned how to use AirSharing Check out our guide of the best apps compatible with Dropbox →

