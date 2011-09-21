PANDORA IS REAL: Disney World Is Planning An "Avatar" Theme Park

Photo: IMDb

Get excited, “Avatar” lovers.Disney World just announced plans for a theme park based on the hugely successful film.



The theme park behemoth plans to break ground in 2013 on a centre that will include “Avatar” shops and restaurants (hmm) in addition to rollercoasters and other attractions.

And if you’re wondering just how James Cameron will cash in on all this, here’s a very specific explanation:

Fox and James Cameron, the director of “Avatar,” will receive a licensing fee and a percentage of related merchandise and food and beverage sales. However, Fox and Mr. Cameron will not receive a percentage of entry ticket sales.

He’ll also collaborate with park designers to make sure every Pandora-inspired detail is accurate.

