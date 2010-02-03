Avatar Wins The Oscar Nominations

The 82nd Academy Awards nominees were announced this morning. Avatar, Inglorious Basterds, The Hurt Locker were front-runners with the most chances to win an Oscar statuette.



“Avatar,” got 9 nominations:

Art direction

Cinematography

Directing

Film editing

Original score

Best picture

Sound editing

Sound mixing

Visual effects

“The Hurt Locker,” also got 9 nominations:

Jeremy Renner – Performance by an actor in a leading role

Cinematography

Directing

Film editing

Original score

Best picture

Sound editing

Sound mixing

Original screenplay

“Inglourious Basterds,” nabbed 8 nominations:

Christoph Waltz – Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Cinematography

Directing

Film editing

Best picture

Sound editing

Sound mixing

Original screenplay

See a list of Oscar nominees here.

Watch the repeat of the announcement here:



Watch live streaming video from academyawards at livestream.com

