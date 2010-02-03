Avatar Wins The Oscar Nominations

The 82nd Academy Awards nominees were announced this morning. Avatar, Inglorious Basterds, The Hurt Locker were front-runners with the most chances to win an Oscar statuette.
“Avatar,” got 9 nominations:
Art direction
Cinematography
Directing
Film editing
Original score
Best picture
Sound editing
Sound mixing
Visual effects
“The Hurt Locker,” also got 9 nominations:
Jeremy Renner – Performance by an actor in a leading role
Cinematography
Directing
Film editing
Original score
Best picture
Sound editing
Sound mixing
Original screenplay
“Inglourious Basterds,” nabbed 8 nominations:
Christoph Waltz – Performance by an actor in a supporting role
Cinematography
Directing
Film editing
Best picture
Sound editing
Sound mixing
Original screenplay
See a list of Oscar nominees here.
Watch the repeat of the announcement here:
Watch live streaming video from academyawards at livestream.com
