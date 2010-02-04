Avatar Producer: We 'Have To' Make A Sequel

Avatar Producer Jon Landau spoke to Bloomberg TV earlier and had this to say about an Avatar sequel:



“We always told people that if this first one was successful, we would do a second one. So, I think we’re going to have to.”

News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch, whose company produced Avatar, backed up similar claims yesterday, although no official deals are in place with director James Cameron.

While the DVD will not be initially released in 3D, Landau foresees 3D content sweeping across homes.

“I think we’re going to see a shift now where there’s going to be an emphasis on 3D for the home which is then going to come back and propel more movies into 3D… If you look at how quickly people start to adapt, whether its DVDs or other formats, I think this will come in time.”



