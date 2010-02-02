Avatar Gives IMAX A 150% Boost In Stock Price

Canadian company Imax Corp. needs to send James Cameron a thank you note. Avatar gave them more than $150 million in ticket sales and contributed to a 150% boost in their stock price.



According to the Los Angeles Times:

Thanks to a financial restructuring, a shift in business strategy and an aggressive move into 3-D, Imax is expected to post its first annual profit in four years after recording a $33-million loss in 2008.

Read more at the Times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.