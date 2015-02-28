'Avatar Land' is coming to Disney World in 2017 -- Here's how it will look

A theme park based on “Avatar,” the highest-grossing movie of all time, is coming to Disney World in 2017.

For the past year, Disney imagineers have been expanding a portion of the park’s Animal Kingdom into “Avatar Land.”

We finally have our first look at a design for the upcoming theme park.

Disney Parks showed off new concept art for “Avatar Land” featuring some of the floating islands featured in the film.

Here’s the new image Disney Parks’ blog showed off of the concept art for the park.

“Avatar” director James Cameron recently attended the parks to review construction along with Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Tom Staggs.

Disney Parks James Cameron looks at the plant life of ‘Avatar Land’ in Disney World.

Disney Parks James Cameron looking over a miniature model of the upcoming ‘Avatar Land’ in Disney World.

One of the coolest things he was shown was a carpet that changes colours after passersby walk on it.

Avatar Land is set to open in Animal Kingdom in 2017.

Take a look at the making of the park below via Disney Parks.

