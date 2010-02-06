Avatar Fever Sparks 3D theatre Shortage, Crowds Out 'Clash of the Titans'

More studios are getting Avatar fever and greenlighting 3-D movies.



Sony just announced that their upcoming film Priest will be released in 3-D next January. Warner Bros. announced earlier this week that four of its upcoming films, including Clash of the Titans and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1, will also be released in 3-D.

But there might not be enough digitally equipped screens to support all those films, according to The Wrap.

Studios have seen the success of Avatar, which is credited for giving News Corp. a boost on Wall Street, and hope to bring some of that 3-D magic to their stock price.

But they will have to wait for IMAX and other 3-D theatre companies to get building. The Wrap reports that exhibitors are hoping to have 7,000 3D capable screens ready by the end of the year.

