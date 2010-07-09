"Avatar" DVD Sales Will Help James Cameron Make A Record $350 Million Off The Movie

Back in April, we checked in on the initial Earth Day release of the “bare bones” DVD for “Avatar,” which, as you probably know by now, was the highest-grossing movie of all time, bringing in $2.7 billion at the box office.



Well, it looks like the DVD sales have done pretty well so far; at least well enough to propel James Cameron to a new record for the amount a director has made off a movie, Nikki Finke reports.

From Deadline Hollywood:

I’m told this will be the biggest financial haul ever for a movie director from a single pic because James Cameron had a significant gross percentage of the Twentieth Century Fox megahit as helmer, writer, and producer. It’s certainly bigger than either he or the studio — or anyone — thought he’d make from Avatar which, after its December 2009 release date, has grossed a best-ever $2.7 billion worldwide at the box office. “But Cameron is making $350 million because the DVD did beyond expectation,” an insider tells me. Indeed, its 2D DVD and Blu-Ray worldwide sales smashed records in all categories. And still to come is the release of its 3D DVD in November.

…

My sources tell me that Cameron’s $350M take from Avatar also eclipses his reported $97M haul from the previous #1 biggest movie worldwide, Titanic. But that figure will go higher, too.

Read more at Deadline Hollywood >>

Meanwhile, Reuters has a rundown of the midsummer box office winners and losers:

Warner Bros. and Fox have sipped from a glass half empty so far during the hottest box office season of the year, while Paramount has tied one on from a cup that runneth over. Paramount tops seasonal rankings by a comfortable margin, thanks to its distribution of a lucrative DreamWorks Animation tentpole as well as its own summer-launching of “Iron Man 2,” a $309 million domestic grosser.

Paramount had grossed $634.5 million between May 7 and July 5, good for a 29% market share, followed by Disney ($402.8 million, 18%), Sony ($248.5 million, 11%), Summit Entertainment ($240.7 million, 11%), Fox ($202.6 million, 9%), Universal ($170.5 million, 8%) and Warner Bros. ($162 million, 7%).

Read more at Reuters >>

