Avatar Flops At Box Office (Relatively) With $73 Million Opening Weekend

The iPhone of movies, Avatar, had a solid, but not smashing opening weeked, pulling in $73 million in the U.S.



No doubt the big snowstorm on the East Coast slowed sales, which were anticipated by Pali’s Rich Greenfield to head north of $100 million.

The dissapointing opening performance at the box office isn’t anything to worry about for Fox. Avatar will be popular for weeks to come as word-of-mouth buzz drives people to see it in 3-D for the next month.

The critical acclaim for the movie is off the charts with reviewers tripping over themselves to come up with new superlatives to describe the experience of seeing the film.

Update: The film produced $159.18 million in international sales giving it a worldwide total of $232.18 million.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

