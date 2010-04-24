'Avatar' Shatters Sales Record With 4 Million Discs Sold On First Day

Disc king James Cameron.

No surprise here: More than 4 million copies of the DVD and Blu-ray discs of “Avatar” flew off the shelves yesterday, putting it on course to be the year’s top seller in the home video market.Rupert Murdoch must be very happy right now.



At 1.5 million copies, “Avatar” Blu-ray numbers shattered the first-day sales record for the format. 2008’s “The Dark Knight” previously held that record, at 600,000 copies.

20th Century Fox says retailers sold out of roughly 50% of their “Avatar” DVDs.

Keep in mind these are copies of the 2D, bare bones, extras-less homevideo versions of “Avatar,” the top-grossing film of all time.

20th Century Fox parent company News Corp. plans to milk this thing for all it’s worth by releasing a second version on DVD and Blu-ray in November, with deleted CG scenes and lots of other special features.

As we noted in March, News Corp. stands to make $400 million off the flick if DVD and Blu-ray sales go well.

