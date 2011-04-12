Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 Will Shoot in Manhattan Beach, California

Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 will be filmed in Manhattan Beach, California Director James Cameron will film Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 in the Manhattan Beach, California facility MBS Media Campus.



The 585,000-square foot facility will be home to the motion-capture photography, and will also likely be the new home to James Cameron‘s company Lightstorm Entertainment. It is said that more than 90,000 square feet of production and office space has been leased, although it isn’t said how long that lease will run for.

Principal photography on Avatar took place at a facility known as the Hercules Campus in Playa Vista, California, although James Cameron‘s Lightstorm Entertainment offices remained in Santa Monica. This new move will consolidate both the production offices and studio spaces for Avatar 2 and Avatar 3. The Hercules site is currently undergoing massive renovations, which led to a search for Pandora’s new home in Southern California.

It isn’t known if any of the live-action portions of Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 will be shot at MBS. Avatar‘s live-action sequences were filmed in New Zealand, although James Cameron indicated he is unsure if Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 will return to New Zealand.

MBS Media Campus was previously used for the Marvel adventures Iron Man 2 and Thor.

Avatar 2 comes to theatres in 2014. The film is directed by James Cameron.

Avatar 3 comes to theatres in 2015. The film is directed by James Cameron.

