This $500 million concept megayacht was inspired by Japanese anime and designed to look like a swan — take a look at the Avanguardia

Rome-based Lazzarini Design Studio unveiled the Avanguardia, a concept megayacht shaped like a swan.

The design was inspired by 1970s and 1980s Japanese anime shows, according to its maker.

The “neck” is movable, and the “head” – which otherwise serves as the command centre – can be detached and turned into a tender.

If a client wants to build the yacht, Lazzarini Design Studio estimates the total cost would be about $US500 million.

Lazzarini Design Studio unveiled the Avanguardia, a concept megayacht shaped like a swan with a movable neck and removable head.

Avanguardia, which is Italian for vanguard or avant-garde, is a seemingly fitting name for this uniquely shaped yacht that prominently features a swan head-like control tower above the rest of the ship.

According to the Rome-based design studio, the yacht was inspired by several 1970s and 1980s Japanese anime series that depicted the head of robots as command centres. But in terms of the specific swan component, its designer drew inspiration from a single anime: “Casshan”, a series that featured a robot swan character pretending to be a woman.

Keep scrolling to see the yacht:

The neck of the swan head-control tower would be extendable and movable.

Lazzarini Design Studio The Avanguardia concept megayacht.

When the yacht is in motion, the neck and head could be lowered towards the middle of the ship and be used as the cockpit.

Lazzarini Design Studio The Avanguardia concept megayacht.

This manoeuvrability also would allow the neck to drop towards the water so the head of the swan could be detached and used as a separate 52.49-foot tender.

Lazzarini Design Studio The Avanguardia concept megayacht.

The Avanguardia adds about 65.62 feet to its length when the neck is lowered towards the water, increasing the total length of the ship to about 515.09 feet.

Lazzarini Design Studio The Avanguardia concept megayacht.

When the head is detached, the “top part” of the yacht would become the backup control tower.

Lazzarini Design Studio The Avanguardia concept megayacht.

The removable head isn’t the only water toy on the megayacht: the rear of the deck could hold two electric Jet Capsules that are also designed by the company.

Lazzarini Design Studio The Avanguardia concept megayacht.

These Jet Capsules could be detached and used as separate watercraft…

Lazzarini Design Studio The Avanguardia concept megayacht.

… or attached to the structure of the yacht to serve as additional propulsion devices.

Lazzarini Design Studio The Avanguardia concept megayacht.

Besides the Jet Capsule propulsion, the concept ship is powered by dual electric side engines and a MTU Rolls-Royce Jet engine.

Lazzarini Design Studio The Avanguardia concept megayacht.

In total, these systems give the yacht a cruising speed of 18 knots.

Lazzarini Design Studio The Avanguardia concept megayacht.

The concept megayacht would have five separate decks that can accommodate up to 60 passengers.

Lazzarini Design Studio The Avanguardia concept megayacht.

Five other tenders — excluding the head — and two helicopters would be able to fit on the yacht …

Lazzarini Design Studio The Avanguardia concept megayacht.

… which would have two hangars built-in.

Lazzarini Design Studio The Avanguardia concept megayacht.

In total, Avanguardia’s beam sits at around 72.18 feet with a draft of about 21.33 feet.

Lazzarini Design Studio The Avanguardia concept megayacht.

If a client wanted to build the Avanguardia, Lazzarini Design Studio estimates that the total cost will come out to around $US500 million.

Lazzarini Design Studio The Avanguardia concept megayacht.

