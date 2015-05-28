Avago tech is buying Broadcom for $37 billion

Avago technologies is acquiring Broadcom for $US37 billion.

A report in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday indicated that both companies were in advanced stages of talks about a deal.

“Today’s announcement marks the combination of the unparalleled engineering prowess of Broadcom with Avago’s heritage of technology from HP, AT&T, and LSI Logic, in a landmark transaction for the semiconductor industry,” said Avago CEO Hock Tan in the statement.

“The combination of Avago and Broadcom creates a global diversified leader in wired and wireless communication semiconductors.”

Broadcom shares spiked 21% after the news on Wednesday. It is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, and its clients include Samsung, Apple and Amazon.

