AOL's Secret Video Chat Service Just Leaked -- Try It NOW

Photo: AOL

TechCrunch’s MG Siegler just broke the news that AOL launched a secret internal beta test for its newest product, “AV by AIM.”The internal beta test is no longer very internal.



Click here to try out the super-simple video chat service. You don’t even need an account to use it, which is a big selling point.

All you’ll need is a browser with Flash, and a means to send a share-link to a friend.

No signs yet as to how the service will be adapted to mobile devices, which is the way video-chat seems to be heading.

AOLers were supposed to keep the product top secret, but one employee leaked the internal email to Siegler, who published it immediately.

AV represents months of hard work by the AIM team, and is AOL’s entry into the video-chat game monopolized by Skype, FaceTime (not so much), and probably soon a new cross-platform Google video chat product.

